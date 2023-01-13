I-T raids TMC MLA’s properties, Rs 15 cr cash seized

Nearly Rs 15 crore in cash was recovered in raids by the Income Tax Department from the house and factories of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former minister Jakir Hossain in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and elsewhere, officials claimed on Thursday.

The cash was found in the bidi factories, warehouses and rice mills of Hossain, the two-time MLA from the Jangipur constituency, in the raids that started at his properties in Murshidabad, Kolkata and New Delhi on Wednesday and continued till Thursday.

Also, raids were underway at the house and a hotel in Kolkata of Trinamool councillor Amir Uddin Bobby. But there were no reports of any seizure from his properties till filing of the report.

Of the total cash recovered from MLA Hossain’s properties, Rs 9 crore was found at one place only, officials said. Searches were conducted at 28 locations, including three bidi factories in Murshidabad district, that have properties linked to him, it is learnt.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been apprised of the matter, they added.

Terming the raids as “nothing but harassment”, the MLA said, “They (I-T Department) can come anytime. But their approach should have been different as they brought paramilitary personnel along. I am not a criminal. I am a businessman and an MLA. We didn’t expect the raids to happen like this.”

He also claimed to have been paying income tax for the last 23 years. “The money is not illegal and was meant for payment to my workers and farmers who accept payment in cash only,” he said.

Advertisement

Reacting to development, cabinet minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the party will not comment on the issue.

“It is purely a technical matter on whether the money found was accounted for or not. We have nothing to say. It should be kept in mind that Hossain is a wealthy businessman for years and employs many people,” he said to a question by reporters.

TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen alleged that the central agencies were deliberately targeting their party leaders. “Had similar raids and search operations been conducted at the residences of the state BJP leaders, unaccounted money in huge quantities would have been recovered,” Sen said.

Advertisement

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The entire ruling party in West Bengal is neck-deep in corruption. We all have witnessed similar cash recoveries from the residence of a close aide of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with teachers’ recruitment scam.”

His party colleague Rahul Sinha said, “This is just a tip of the iceberg. Will the TMC again plead innocence and allege that it has been framed by the central agencies after this? Will TMC allege it is being maligned? People of state are watching everything,” he said. (With PTI inputs)