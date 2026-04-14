I-PAC director’s arrest before voting alarming, shakes the idea of a level playing field in election: Abhishek

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Reacting to the arrest of I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called it alarming.
In a post on X, the TMC MP wrote, “The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming- It shakes the very idea of a level playing field.”
“At a time when West Bengal should be moving toward free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the Opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy- that’s intimidation!” he added.
I-PAC is the consultancy firm hired by the TMC for the West Bengal Assembly polls.
“What makes it even harder to ignore is the double standard. Those facing serious corruption allegations seem to find protection the moment they switch sides, while others are swiftly targeted at politically convenient moments,” Abhishek, who is considered number 2 in the party, said.
“People are not blind to this anymore. When institutions meant to protect democracy start feeling like tools of pressure, trust begins to erode. On one side, the Election Commission. On the other, agencies like the ED, NIA, and CBI are stepping in at the most sensitive time. It creates an atmosphere of fear, not fairness,” he wrote.
“India has always taken pride in its democracy- loud, messy but free. But today, many are beginning to ask: are we still that country? This is bigger than one arrest. It is about whether our institutions remain independent and whether every citizen, no matter their political belief, can participate without fear,” he said, adding, “Because once fear replaces freedom, democracy becomes just a word”.
He also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and challenged that, despite the BJP’s “power structure”, the TMC will win the polls in West Bengal.
“To Amit Shah and the BJP’s power structure- Be in Bengal on the 4th and 5th of May. Come with Gyanesh Kumar and every agency you deploy. Bengal will not be bullied, will not be silenced, and will not bow. This is a land that answers pressure with resistance, and it will show you exactly what that means,” he posted.
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