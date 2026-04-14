I-PAC director’s arrest before voting alarming, shakes the idea of a level playing field in election: Abhishek

He also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and challenged that, despite the BJP’s “power structure”, the TMC will win the polls in West Bengal. (file)

Reacting to the arrest of I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called it alarming.

In a post on X, the TMC MP wrote, “The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming- It shakes the very idea of a level playing field.”

“At a time when West Bengal should be moving toward free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the Opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy- that’s intimidation!” he added.

I-PAC is the consultancy firm hired by the TMC for the West Bengal Assembly polls.