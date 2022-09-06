I don’t want to be in politics anymore: TMC MLA Tapas Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy on Sunday said that he wanted to quit politics and that he would let his party know about his decision at an appropriate time.

Attending an event at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, Roy said, “There comes a time when one needs to hang up their boots. I too have to call it a day. I do not want to be in politics anymore. When that time comes, I will let my party know about my decision.”

A former student leader, Roy is a five-time MLA who had served as a councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The Baranagar MLA was rumoured to get ministerial berth in the last month’s cabinet reshuffle, but did not.

Previously, he has served as minister of state for planning and statistics (independent charge). At present, he is the deputy chief whip of the ruling party in the state Assembly.

Reacting to the development, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the party leadership will hold talks with Roy soon. “Maybe, the context of his comments was different. We need to find out whether his statement is being blown out of proportion. But our party will soon hold talks with him,” said Ghosh.