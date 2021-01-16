I am with Trinamool: Satabdi Roy does a U-turn

A day after voicing her discontent with her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy on Friday did an about-turn and said she was “with Trinamool”.

Following a meeting with Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Roy said, “I am with Trinamool. I am staying with the party because of Mamata Banerjee. This is the time to stay together and put up a united fight. I have apprised Abhishek Banerjee of my complaints with the party. He has given assurances to address the issues. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow.”

There were reports that Roy might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday. On Thursday, the three-time Birbhum MP had claimed in a Facebook post uploaded by her fans’ club that “some people” were stopping her from reaching out to people, and not informing her about party programmes.

On Friday, the TMC reached out to her even as she resigned from the state government’s Tarapith Development Board.