‘I am the candidate to fight for women safety in Bengal’: Mother of RG Kar victim gets BJP ticket

The BJP has dropped another MLA — Nikhil Ranjan Dey, who had won from Cooch Behar South in 2011 Assembly polls.

Nearly two years after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital triggered a wave of protest in West Bengal and across the country, the BJP on Wednesday included the victim’s mother in its third list of 18 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

“I am here to fight for justice for my daughter. I am the candidate to fight for the safety and security of women in this state. Women’s safety is my only concern,” the RG Kar victim’s mother said soon after the candidature was announced.

“I will raise my voice for those who have forgotten how to protest… If I can serve people, my daughter will also be happy. I want the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) to bloom across West Bengal and the TMC to be uprooted,” she added.