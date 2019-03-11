I am a loyal soldier of Mamata: Sabyasachi Dutta

Putting all speculations to rest, Trinamool Congress leader and Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Sabyasachi Dutta Sunday said he is a loyal soldier of the party and slammed the BJP for embroiling him into a controversy.

BJP leader Mukul Roy had gone to Dutta’s house on Friday and the two chatted for hours leading to speculations that the TMC leader might join the saffron party. Furious at the development, party chief Mamata Banerjee had asked senior party leaders Firhad Hakim and Jyotipriyo Mullick to convene a meeting of councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to discuss the matter. In the meeting Sunday, Dutta was asked to clarify his stand.

“I am a loyal soldier of TMC and Mamata Banerjee. On Friday, Roy all of a sudden came to my house to meet me. I couldn’t say no to him as he was our leader earlier. Not a single word on politics was discussed. However, I was not aware that he had also informed the media about his visit to my place and had placed camera persons outside my house. He deliberately wanted to create a confusion,” Dutta said after the meeting.

The TMC leadership also said that Dutta has accepted his mistake of hosting a BJP leader at his residence at a time when the two parties are heading for a showdown in the polls in the state. “The issue is sorted out as he admitted his mistake,” said a senior TMC leader. TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said BJP is moving like a beggar from door to door and asking people to contest the election for BJP.

“Just like a beggar a senior leader of BJP is knocking on every door requesting people to contest the polls. We will defeat the BJP,” he said.