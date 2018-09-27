Hyderabad Police arrest five in cheating case

Hyderabad Police has arrested five people across the state for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people to the tune of crores of rupees, sources said.

Police said the accused — identified as Debashish Mukherjee, Faij-ul-Haq, Anitha Dey, Sandeep Mitra and Neetha Shankar — used to cheat people in name of providing escort services. Mukherjee, the “mastermind” of the racket, was the first to be arrested, said sources, adding all the arrests were made over the last few days.

The racket came to light when a man lodged a complaint in Hyderabad, on behalf of a group of people, saying they were duped of Rs 15.2 lakh. Sources said the accused had 20 branches (call centres) out of which 12 were operated from Siliguri and rest were located in Kolkata, offering girls for dating and escorts.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App