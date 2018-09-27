Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Hyderabad Police arrest five in cheating case

The racket came to light when a man lodged a complaint in Hyderabad, on behalf of a group of people, saying they were duped of Rs 15.2 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 27, 2018 6:20:18 am

Hyderabad Police has arrested five people across the state for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people to the tune of crores of rupees, sources said.

Police said the accused — identified as Debashish Mukherjee, Faij-ul-Haq, Anitha Dey, Sandeep Mitra and Neetha Shankar — used to cheat people in name of providing escort services. Mukherjee, the “mastermind” of the racket, was the first to be arrested, said sources, adding all the arrests were made over the last few days.

The racket came to light when a man lodged a complaint in Hyderabad, on behalf of a group of people, saying they were duped of Rs 15.2 lakh. Sources said the accused had 20 branches (call centres) out of which 12 were operated from Siliguri and rest were located in Kolkata, offering girls for dating and escorts.

Must Watch

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement