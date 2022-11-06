scorecardresearch
Husband, daughter of TMC MP test positive for dengue

BJP Siliguri MLA Sankhar Ghosh, meanwhile, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that there was no coordination between the state health department and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation to combat the dengue outbreak.

The husband and daughter of TMC MP Aparupa Poddar have been admitted to a private hospital in Hooghly’s Serampore after they tested positive for dengue. The TMC MP, however, tested negative for the disease.

“Recently, we returned from Hyderabad. After coming here all of us fell sick. My husband and two-year-old daughter have tested positive for dengue. I have tested negative. I will undergo tests again to confirm whether I am positive,” Poddar told mediapersons on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of the district Tulsi Pramanik, however, said the situation is under control. “Two to three people have died of dengue in Siliguri. The situation is better now,” said Pramanik.

Meanwhile, state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the dengue outbreak is an “international problem.”

