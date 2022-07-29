scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Hunger Watch Report II released: MNREGA work hit by state-Centre conflict, 1.4 crore families affected

“MNREGA functions on the basis of demand and as a result the lack of it is a major blow to workers. Health, education, all of the spheres of their liver are being affected,” said another member of the team.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 29, 2022 3:49:18 am
West Bengal government, MNREGA, MNREGA scheme, NREGA, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAddressing a joint press conference in Kolkata, the two outfits released the Hunger Watch Report II and the fact-finding interim report on non-payment of wages of MNREGA workers.

Two outfits — NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and West Bengal unit of the Right to Food and Work Network — on Thursday claimed that the fight between the West Bengal government and the Centre has “seriously hit” MNREGA work in the state, thereby affecting 1.4 crore families.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kolkata, the two outfits released the Hunger Watch Report II and the fact-finding interim report on non-payment of wages of MNREGA workers.

James Herenj, a team member, said they visited three districts — Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Nadia – for extensive survey of the conditions of the workers . “Wages have not been paid, work has not been generated. The workers have to borrow money and have to get into private work which pays Rs 150 instead of the MNREGA wage rate of Rs 223 rupees… People are migrating in search of work, and even women have to leave their homes and children unattended in search of work to support their families. This is the ground reality we have seen,” said Herenj, adding that three crore people are facing issues regarding job placement and wages.

He also claimed that the attendance roll is never filled on the work site by the supervisors. “MNREGA functions on the basis of demand and as a result the lack of it is a major blow to workers. Health, education, all of the spheres of their liver are being affected,” said another member of the team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
More from Kolkata

Anuradha Talwar, member of the Paschim Banga Khet Majur Samiti, said, “We have talked to Rajya Sabha members and they have given us no reply.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

5

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Spectacular opening ceremony concludes, Team India march out in style
Commonwealth Games 2022

Spectacular opening ceremony concludes, Team India march out in style

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement