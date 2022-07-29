Hunger Watch Report II released: MNREGA work hit by state-Centre conflict, 1.4 crore families affected

July 29, 2022 3:49:18 am
Two outfits — NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and West Bengal unit of the Right to Food and Work Network — on Thursday claimed that the fight between the West Bengal government and the Centre has “seriously hit” MNREGA work in the state, thereby affecting 1.4 crore families.
Addressing a joint press conference in Kolkata, the two outfits released the Hunger Watch Report II and the fact-finding interim report on non-payment of wages of MNREGA workers.
James Herenj, a team member, said they visited three districts — Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Nadia – for extensive survey of the conditions of the workers . “Wages have not been paid, work has not been generated. The workers have to borrow money and have to get into private work which pays Rs 150 instead of the MNREGA wage rate of Rs 223 rupees… People are migrating in search of work, and even women have to leave their homes and children unattended in search of work to support their families. This is the ground reality we have seen,” said Herenj, adding that three crore people are facing issues regarding job placement and wages.
He also claimed that the attendance roll is never filled on the work site by the supervisors. “MNREGA functions on the basis of demand and as a result the lack of it is a major blow to workers. Health, education, all of the spheres of their liver are being affected,” said another member of the team.
Anuradha Talwar, member of the Paschim Banga Khet Majur Samiti, said, “We have talked to Rajya Sabha members and they have given us no reply.”
