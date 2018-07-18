Hunger strike enters 7th day, CMCH students reject fresh hostel allotment

Students on strike at CMCH in Kolkata Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Students on strike at CMCH in Kolkata Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The students’ hunger strike over hostel accommodation at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) entered its seventh day Tuesday. Meanwhile, CMCH principal Dr Uchachal Kumar Bhadra fell sick in his chamber while speaking to the press, and was admitted to the ICU of SSKM Hospital. He is now stable but under observation.

Sources said that the college authorities declared a fresh hostel allotment for 200 students, but the proposal was rejected by the protesting students.

“On Tuesday they announced fresh allotment, but it had a lot of loopholes. A few students who had never applied were given hostel allotment. About 10-12 boys were allotted accommodation in the girls’ hostel. Moreover, a lot of students didn’t get accommodation. We want a transparent process of hostel allotment. All vacancies must be made public along with the number of applicants, after which, through counselling, hostel accommodation should be allotted on the basis of seniority and distance between the college and student’s hometown,” Sayantan Mukhuty, one of the students on strike, told The Indian Express.

Sources said the principal had made a fresh appeal to the students to withdraw their agitation. Sources also said that three of the agitating students were not keeping well, “They are not well. They have extremely low pressure and sugar levels, but the strike will continue,” said Sayantan.

Meanwhile, the working president of the Progressive Junior Doctor’s Association in Bengal, Raunak Hazare, alleged that the protesting students are supporters of “Naxalite ideologies”.

“We know their background. They are from the Medical College Democratic Students’ Association. They all were accommodated in the hostel. Their issue is regarding the authorities shifting first year student to another building because earlier they would target first years and brainwash them…”

