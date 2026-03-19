Humayun Kabir’s party unveils first list of 182 candidates, he will contest from two seats

Addressing a press conference, Humayun said: “We are fielding candidates in 182 seats. We have announced candidates for Malda and Murshidabad. The full list will be released on Sunday around 1 pm. We will contest a few seats along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).”

Former TMC leader Humayun Kabir’s newly floated Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) on Wednesday announced the first list of candidates for the Bengal Assembly elections. The party plans to field candidates in 182 seats.

The party has fielded a non-Bengali Muslim candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency.

The full list will be released on Sunday, said Humayun.

Like BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Humayun Kabir said that he will contest from two seats Rejinagar and Naoda but will not contest from Bharatpur this time.

Addressing a press conference, Humayun said: “We are fielding candidates in 182 seats. We have announced candidates for Malda and Murshidabad. The full list will be released on Sunday around 1 pm. We will contest a few seats along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).”