‘Rs 1,000 crore for Muslim vote?’: TMC releases viral video alleging BJP-Humayun Kabir conspiracy to topple Mamata

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Thursday alleged that Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir demanded Rs 1,000 crore from the BJP and was in touch with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, citing a video.

The video, purportedly featuring Kabir, has surfaced on social media, sparking fresh political controversy in poll-bound West Bengal. In the clip, he is allegedly heard saying he is working to defeat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified by The Indian Express.

In the press conference addressed by Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, and Kunal Ghosh, during which the TMC showed the video, the ruling party alleged that the BJP was trying to play politics based on religion and accused Humayun Kabir of trying to split Muslim votes.

” ….This video is an example of the various ways the BJP is carrying out electoral manipulation. The BJP is creating ‘B’ teams and ‘C’ teams to split the votes. They are using people like Humayun Kabir to divide the Muslim vote,” said Ghosh.

“This video exposes Humayun Kabir, where he said he is getting Rs 1,000 crore, and PMO is also included in this. We want to know which PMO official he is talking about. Everyone needs to be identified, and we need an investigation. ED should issue an official notice to Humayun Kabir; he must be interrogated. ED probes money trail, here money is involved, they must probe this,” Ghosh added.

“They were disrespecting Bengal. The BJP is using Humayun Kabir, who is a palturam (turncoat) and has changed his party several times,” said Hakim.

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‘Religious sentiments are being used to buy and sell votes’

In the purported video, Humayun can be heard saying, “Muslims are very innocent. It is very easy to fool them. I want to remove Mamata at any cost. I have spoken to Suvendu Adhikari, who said he would introduce me to central leadership in Delhi. I have also been in touch with the PMO.”

“The Hindus who trust Mamata Banerjee know very well that 90–100% of Muslim support lies with her. If that Muslim vote shifts, Hindus will see that Mamata Banerjee can no longer stay in power. Then they will have only one alternative, which is the BJP,” he can be heard saying.

Kabir can also be heard saying in the purported video that he “had a conversation with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari”. “They asked me to go to Delhi. Assam CM will be in charge of this… I was assured that ‘If we come to power, then you will be offered the post of Deputy CM’,” he says.

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Firhad Hakim attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over this.

“This incident is shameful. It is evident in the video how religious sentiments are being used to buy and sell votes. When the BJP failed to stop Bengal even through central agencies, SIR, they resorted to triggering religious emotions from behind the scenes. They are playing a dirty game by using a turncoat leader and another leader from Hyderabad. I strongly condemn this manipulation of the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.”

“He is trading emotions in the name of the masjid. He is demanding Rs 1,000 crore and an advance of Rs 300 crore. Are we, the people of the Muslim community, so brainless that we will remain silent while someone sells our religious sentiments? I leave this question to the Muslim community,” he said.