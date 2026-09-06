After Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, cops summon Humayun Kabir in Camac Street case

The Kolkata police issued a summons for MLA and former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir on Sunday over the scuffle that broke out when police took down an allegedly illegal billboard at the party’s Camac Street office last month.
This was the third time the police had visited his home at Kasba to serve him the notice. His staff collected the summons for appearance on September 8. The MLA has informed the police that he will appear for questioning on the afternoon of September 7.
Kabir, whom the TMC suspended last year, told reporters, “They (the Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials) had come there to destroy the billboard. I was an officer of the law. I know the rules. There is a proper procedure. There was a signboard. Now someone has complained about it, though there are 500 such signboards around that area. There should have been an inquiry by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in which someone from Trinamool Congress would have appeared. Leaving this part aside, they should have further sent a notice giving us time to remove the board. That was not given.”
Denying allegations that the police were heckled, Kabir further said, “We have videos. The police were not heckled at all. No one was pushed around. They had tried to force their way inside. They had come with a gas cutter to remove the billboard.”
Summonses for Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee
The police registered FIRs against TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, and other leaders over the August 27 incident. Fourteen people have been arrested in the case so far. Banerjee appeared before the police on Tuesday following a summons.
The police summoned O’Brien and Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, for a second time in the case.
Municipal officers and workers were allegedly stopped from entering the office, triggering a heated altercation between TMC workers and the police.
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Visuals showed O’Brien lying on the ground to obstruct the operations, while Abhishek faced allegations of harassing a KMC officer. Trinamool workers were also accused of assaulting uniformed police officers—pulling them by their collars and physically attacking them—right in front of Banerjee, with the MP reportedly not attempting to restrain the party workers.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More