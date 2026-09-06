After Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, cops summon Humayun Kabir in Camac Street case

The Kolkata police issued a summons for MLA and former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir on Sunday over the scuffle that broke out when police took down an allegedly illegal billboard at the party’s Camac Street office last month.

This was the third time the police had visited his home at Kasba to serve him the notice. His staff collected the summons for appearance on September 8. The MLA has informed the police that he will appear for questioning on the afternoon of September 7.

Kabir, whom the TMC suspended last year, told reporters, “They (the Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials) had come there to destroy the billboard. I was an officer of the law. I know the rules. There is a proper procedure. There was a signboard. Now someone has complained about it, though there are 500 such signboards around that area. There should have been an inquiry by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in which someone from Trinamool Congress would have appeared. Leaving this part aside, they should have further sent a notice giving us time to remove the board. That was not given.”