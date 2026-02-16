No coalition with ISF, CPI(M) or Congress; will support Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: JUP leader Humayun Kabir

Kabir, however, said he was confident about an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). (Express File Photo)

Janata Unayan Party (JUP) chairman Humayun Kabir said Monday he will not form any alliance with the Congress, Indian Secular Front (ISF), or the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

While speaking to the media, Kabir made it clear that his party JUP will no longer go into seat sharing with the ISF or the CPI(M), “ISF would not be there because it is delaying their decision on the issue of seats. They are trying to overplay me, hence we are quitting any sharing of seats with them and CPM on the same line.”