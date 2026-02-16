No coalition with ISF, CPI(M) or Congress; will support Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: JUP leader Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir said that he was confident about an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataFeb 16, 2026 04:47 PM IST
Kabir, however, said he was confident about an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
Janata Unayan Party (JUP) chairman Humayun Kabir said Monday he will not form any alliance with the Congress, Indian Secular Front (ISF), or the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

While speaking to the media, Kabir made it clear that his party JUP will no longer go into seat sharing with the ISF or the CPI(M), “ISF would not be there because it is delaying their decision on the issue of seats. They are trying to overplay me, hence we are quitting any sharing of seats with them and CPM on the same line.”

“We will support Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury if he stands from Behrampur. He’s a great man, it’s individual support and not to the Congress party as a whole,” the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA added.

Kabir, however, said he was confident about an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). “The AIMIM will be with me. Some other parties will also ally with me, that’s for sure. In the coming days, we’re going to hold meetings with them.”

Kabir said his party will also nominate candidates for the Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will contest the Bengal Assembly elections.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

