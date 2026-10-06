Bengal bypolls: AJUP chief Humayun Kabir arrested during Rejinagar voting

Kabir went to his party office in Rejinagar at around 8 am and entered into an altercation with police personnel deployed there. (Express Photo)

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir was arrested by the police in West Bengal’s Rejinagar Monday after he accused them of interfering with voting at multiple polling stations, hours into polling for two Assembly bypolls in the state.

Kabir’s son, Gulam Nabi Azad, is an AUJP candidate from Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

“Humayun Kabir has been arrested. We will share the details later,” said Anandajit Hore, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Beldanga, Murshidabad police district.

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Kabir went to his party office in Rejinagar at around 8 am and entered into an altercation with police personnel deployed there. As he approached the booths, the police told him he could not go near the polling booths because he is neither an agent nor a candidate.