Bengal bypolls: AJUP chief Humayun Kabir arrested during Rejinagar voting

Kabir’s son, Gulam Nabi Azad, is an AUJP candidate from Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkata, NandigramUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Humayun Kabir, Humayun Kabir arrested, Humayun Kabir arrest, Rejinagar bypoll, West Bengal bypolls 2026, AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, Rejinagar voting, Bengal bypoll live updates, Humayun Kabir police clash, Nandigram Rejinagar bypoll, West Bengal election news, Rejinagar Assembly election, October 6 Bengal polling, Bengal news, Indian express newsKabir went to his party office in Rejinagar at around 8 am and entered into an altercation with police personnel deployed there. (Express Photo)
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Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir was arrested by the police in West Bengal’s Rejinagar Monday after he accused them of interfering with voting at multiple polling stations, hours into polling for two Assembly bypolls in the state.

Kabir’s son, Gulam Nabi Azad, is an AUJP candidate from Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

“Humayun Kabir has been arrested. We will share the details later,” said Anandajit Hore, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Beldanga, Murshidabad police district.

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Kabir went to his party office in Rejinagar at around 8 am and entered into an altercation with police personnel deployed there. As he approached the booths, the police told him he could not go near the polling booths because he is neither an agent nor a candidate.

Also Read | ‘Not the time for Babri-Mandir’: BJP shifts tack to development in Bengal bypoll

The MLA then accused the police of being partial. “The police are intimidating our workers, booth agents and voters. We will not leave the booths. There will be a direct fight with the police. The police are looting votes. I will not allow this,” Kabir told reporters.

Thereafter, he was detained and dragged into a police car. He was later arrested.

Also Read | Arrests, withdrawals, ‘intimidation’: What is happening in Bengal bypolls?

After the police registered several cases against him and his party leaders, Kabir said he would stay home and campaign through social media.

Bypolls in Bengal

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West Bengal is voting in Nandigram and Rejinagar, with both seats having fallen vacant for different reasons.

The Nandigram seat was left vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won from two constituencies in the Assembly elections earlier this year, decided to retain his other seat.

Rejinagar became vacant after Kabir resigned from the seat after winning from Naoda as well.

CPI(M)’s Md Sayeed, Congress’s Abdullahil Kafi, and Safiuzzaman Sheikh of the rebel Trinamool faction, Democratic Trinamool Congress, are also contesting the Rejinagar bypolls.

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Meanwhile, peaceful voting was reported in the Nandigram Assembly segment. However, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan alleged that party workers and agents were being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Last night miscreants riding motorbikes raided homes of our workers and agents,” Pradhan told reporters.

The BJP has pitted Hansirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was murdered, as its candidate in Nandigram.

Votes for all the bypolls will be counted on October 9.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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