Humanitarian obligation to give refugee status to migrants, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that it was a humanitarian obligation to give refugee status to migrants. On the International Migrants Day, the chief minister also said that her government would take care of anyone seeking shelter in West Bengal.

“Today is International Migrants Day. It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants. In #Bangla we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state, to the best of our abilities,” Mamata tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mamata claimed the state government has distributed the maximum number of scholarships in the country to students belonging to minority communities. Wishing people on ‘Minority Rights Day’, she said in her tweet that over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in the state.

“Today is #MinorityRights Day. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength. You will be happy to know that in #Bangla, we have distributed scholarships to over 1.7 crore minority students, the highest in the country. My best wishes to all,” she tweeted.