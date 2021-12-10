Worrisome human rights violations in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of human rights violations in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that “human rights violations in West Bengal are at an all-time high”.

Speaking on Human Rights Day, Dhankhar posted a video on Twitter saying “the state’s administration and government officials work like they are political workers”. “People are so scared that they cannot even express their fear.”

Situation @MamataOfficial far distanced from “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high” Governance is distancing from Constitution and rule of law. Disturbing that administration @WBPolice @KolkataPolice ignores ‘Be you never so high, the law is above you.’ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2021

Dhankhar wrote, “Worrisome human rights violations @MamataOfficial. Only ‘Rule of Ruler and not of law’ @India_NHRC. Need for massive uplift. Politicised bureaucracy @IASassociation @IPS_Association @WBPolice @KolkataPolice constitutes severe threat to democracy.”

He added, “For democracy to survive it is important to uphold human rights.”

Citing Rabindra Nath Tagore’s poem, Dhankhar said, “Situation @MamataOfficial far distanced from ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’. Governance is distancing from Constitution and rule of law.”

The Governor said the human rights department whose function is to uphold people’s rights is in the ICU, on a ventilator.

“I urge the government and the officials to work within constitutional limits and laws.”

Minutes after Dhankhar’s tweet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “On this Human Rights Day, let us pledge to rise above hate and inequality. Let us come together and fight for each other, stand by each other. Together, we can defeat all forces that dare to abuse our fundamental rights. This #HumanRightsDay let us choose HUMANITY ABOVE ALL.”

On this Human Rights Day, let us pledge to rise above hate and inequality. Let us come together and fight for each other, stand by each other. Together, we can defeat all forces that dare to abuse our fundamental rights. This #HumanRightsDay let us choose HUMANITY ABOVE ALL. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 10, 2021

On Thursday, Banerjee and Dhankhar collided on the Centre’s decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction in border states.