Huge crowds at Kolkata pandals Jostling for space & without masks: People lower guard against Covid-19

As West Bengal soaks in Durga Puja celebrations, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at many pandals in Kolkata has gone for a toss.

People, some without masks, were seen jostling for space to catch a glimpse of displays at prominent pandals on Monday (Saptami), the first day of Druga Puja. Of late, the state has been registering more Covid cases than recoveries. As many as 606 Covid cases were registered against 597 recoveries in the state in the last 24 hours.

Police conceded they were struggling to manage crowds at Sreebhumi, Ekdalia Evergreen, Bhowanipore 75 Palli, Evergreen, Singhi Park and Badamtala Asar Sangha. “Crowds on street are already beyond control with people busy clicking pictures. Many are without masks and not practising physical distancing,” said an on-duty police officer near Ekdalia puja pandal. Huge gatherings have also disrupted the traffic movement in Kolkata.

A replica of Dubai’s Bhurj Khalifa by Sreebhumi Sporting Club has become an instant crowd puller, thanks to its online fame. Thousands of people visit the marquee daily since the inauguration of the 145-foot tall replica made of 6,000 acrylic sheets. Noticing a huge crowd on Monday evening, the organisers had to turn off the lights as crown control measures.

Meanwhile, with the 606 fresh cases, the Covid caseload reached 15,76,943 while the toll increased to 18,914 after nine more deaths.

Of the new deaths, Nadia reported the most at three followed by North 24 Parganas’s two. Kolkata reported 145 new cases, the most in the state.

The state has 7,649 active cases with the positivity rate at 2.32 per cent.

Total 15,50,380 Covid patients have been declared recovered since the pandemic hit the country March last year.