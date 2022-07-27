scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

According to ED sources, the amount of cash recovered from the Club Town Heights apartment in Belgharia could increase as the ED officers may have to count the notes all night to ascertain the actual amount.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 27, 2022 10:42:38 pm
The cash was found in another apartment owned by Arpita Mukherjee at Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city. (Photo: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday once again found a large amount of cash to the tune of Rs 20 crore and some gold bars and jewellery at another apartment owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

According to ED sources, the amount of cash recovered from the Club Town Heights apartment in Belgharia could increase as the ED officers may have to count the notes all night to ascertain the actual amount. The ED officers had to break open a door to enter the apartment as the key could not be found.

“We have recovered a good amount of money from one of the flats inside a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount. Besides cash, gold bars, jewellery and other documents have also been recovered,” said an ED official.

Also Read |Bengal school jobs scam: More trouble for Partha, ED says seized documents link him with TET scam

During questioning, Mukherjee informed the ED about her properties in and around Kolkata. Since Wednesday morning, the agency has been conducting raids at the properties.

The central agency had arrested Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee on July 23, a day after unearthing unaccounted cash worth over Rs 21 crore from Mukherjee’s flat in south Kolkata.

