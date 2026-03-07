‘Hub for anti-national activities’: Crude bombs set off in abandoned clubroom, trigger panic in north Kolkata neighbourhood

Kolkata Police sources said a probe is on to determine whether the deserted club was being used to stockpile bombs ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 01:13 PM IST
KPA screengrab of Kolkata Police personnel at the blast site in the city on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
Panic spread across Paikpara in North Kolkata early Saturday morning after multiple blasts ripped through the abandoned tin-roofed Yubashakti Club building.

According to locals, the building caught fire after the blasts, but the situation was swiftly brought under control by the police and the fire brigade. There are no reports of casualties in the incident.

Kolkata Police sources said five crude bombs were found in the abandoned clubroom, and added that they are investigating whether the deserted club was being used to stockpile bombs ahead of the elections in Bengal.

The Kolkata Police’s bomb squad team and sniffer dogs have been deployed in the blast zone.

A local resident said, “The club has been closed for months. After dark, anti-socials used to come here to drink. Whenever we saw them, we used to ask them to leave and also inform the police about it.”

“The backside wall of the club had a large gap, and it seems that anti-socials used to enter the club from there. This is an alarming incident because this is a peaceful place,” Mithu Naskar, another local, said.

A local requesting anonymity said, “We no longer feel safe; we would like CCTV cameras to be placed, and the police should make regular rounds of the area.”

While some locals have also alleged that there may be a ‘promoting-related’ angle to the blasts.

Tarun Saha, Chairman, Borough 1, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, told media persons, “This has never happened in the past 30 years. The police have been informed, and they are investigating the matter. There used to be a law-and-order problem here during the Naxal period, but not after that.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has hit out at the TMC over the incident. Speaking to The Indian Express, former state BJP chief Rahul Sinha said, “It is the TMC’s culture to stockpile bombs before an election… these bombs set off. I would request the Election Commission of India to investigate how many such bombs are being stored all over the state.”

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said, “This is TMC’s preparation for the upcoming vote. Doles given to clubs in the name of Durga Puja are actually bribes. Some clubs are given the money so that their members can spend the money on booze and also stockpile bombs to terrorise people during elections. Kolkata has become the hub for making bombs. Kolkata has become the epicentre for anti-national activities.”

The schedule for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.

