Free vaccination drive against HPV begins in Bengal’s health centres for girls aged 14 years

Launched on February 28, it aims to vaccinate approximately 1.15 crore girls annually across India’s states and union territories. (Getty Image)

Newly-elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday launched a statewide vaccination campaign against the human papillomavirus (HPV), that aims to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer, news agency PTI reported.

The vaccination drive will be conducted at 881 government health centres, including medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, state general hospitals and block primary health centres, officials told the news agency.

It comes over three months after India launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate 14-year-old girls against the virus. Launched on February 28, it aims to vaccinate approximately 1.15 crore girls annually across India’s states and union territories.

Who will be the beneficiaries?

The drive in Bengal aims to target around 7.65 lakh beneficiaries aged 14 years, according to PTI.