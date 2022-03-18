Howrah: Teacher held for ‘harbouring JMB militants’

A madrasa teacher has been arrested for allegedly sheltering militants of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist group at his rented house at Bankra in Howrah district.

Accused Aniruddin Ansari of Purulia district was Thursday sent to police custody for 12 days.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police is investigating if Ansari was directly involved in terror activities.

According to the STF, he was teaching at a madrasa in Bankra and was arrested on March 14.

Last month, JMB militant Nur Nabi was arrested from Dunlop where he was staying under the name of Tamal Chowdhury. Nabi alias Maxon is from Bangladesh’s Chittagaon district.