Howrah station area set for a facelift with skywalk, subways, and 13-storey hub

The proposed Howrah station complex, estimated to cost Rs 250-300 crore, will have a bus terminus on the ground floor with separate levels for app-cabs, traditional taxis as well as a two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking. (File Photo)

The area around Howrah Railway Station area is set for an infrastructure overhaul, with the West Bengal government planning a 13-storey mixed-use complex at the existing bus terminal site, a skywalk linking it to the station and a Rs 45-crore upgrade of two subways.

The proposed complex, estimated to cost Rs 250-300 crore, will have a bus terminus on the ground floor with separate levels for app-cabs, traditional taxis as well as a two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking. Plans also include an air-conditioned passenger lounge and digital display systems.

The upper floors are planned to accommodate retail units, a shopping mall, food court, auditorium and an affordable AC lodging with a multiplex on the top floor.