Howrah station area set for a facelift with skywalk, subways, and 13-storey hub

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 11:17 AM IST
The proposed Howrah station complex, estimated to cost Rs 250-300 crore, will have a bus terminus on the ground floor with separate levels for app-cabs, traditional taxis as well as a two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking. (File Photo)
The area around Howrah Railway Station area is set for an infrastructure overhaul, with the West Bengal government planning a 13-storey mixed-use complex at the existing bus terminal site, a skywalk linking it to the station and a Rs 45-crore upgrade of two subways.
The proposed complex, estimated to cost Rs 250-300 crore, will have a bus terminus on the ground floor with separate levels for app-cabs, traditional taxis as well as a two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking. Plans also include an air-conditioned passenger lounge and digital display systems.
The upper floors are planned to accommodate retail units, a shopping mall, food court, auditorium and an affordable AC lodging with a multiplex on the top floor.
A skywalk proposed by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will connect the complex with Howrah station. The current plan for it is to extend up to Platform 8, allowing passengers to access Platform 1 to 8 although officials said the final alignment would be decided after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is prepared.
The proposed infrastructure is aimed at improving movement in an area through which around 60 lakh passengers pass daily, according to officials.
The state also plans to spend Rs 45 crore on renovating the station’s 350-metre main subway and 50-metre ferry ghat subway. The work will include granite flooring, PVC ceilings, LED lighting, escalators, CCTV cameras, fire-safety systems and digital signage. Officials said work is expected to begin after Durga Puja and be completed before Puja 2027
The projects will require coordination between Indian Railways, KMDA, Howrah Municipal Corporation and the state government.
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During a recent site visit, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Umesh Rai said the area outside the station was in poor condition and needed to be redeveloped.
“The condition of the area outside the Howrah Railway station is in dilapidated condition. It is messy,” Rai said. He said different agencies had control over different portions of the area and that the DPR would provide greater clarity on the proposed skywalk and other works.
The need for better infrastructure is particularly evident at the bus terminal outside the station, officials said. With heavy passenger movement and congestion, commuters often have difficulty locating buses after exiting the station.
The proposed redevelopment, however, comes amid complaints about basic civic services in the area. Residents have raised concerns over garbage removal and open urination along the approach roads and near the subway.
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“What about piles of garbage outside the Howrah station area near the subway and on the entire approach road?” said Howrah resident Ramesh Gupta. “The garbage stinks like it has not been cleaned for months. Open urination is everywhere and urine flows through the roads.”
An administrative official said the proposal was still at an early stage. “This is just a plan and at a very primary stage. If executed properly, it will change the entire Howrah station area in a few years,” the official said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More