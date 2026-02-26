Howrah shooting: main suspects at large 24 hours after chilling murder; 9 arrested

Rohit Hossain and Harun Khan allegedly shot a real estate developer, Soufik Khan, at point-blank range on a busy street in Howrah on Wednesday.

Feb 26, 2026
Soufik Khan shotSoufik Khan, 27, was shot at point-blank range on a busy street on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)
Even after 24 hours, the main accused in the murder of a real estate developer in the Pilkhana area of Golabari, Howrah, remains at large. A controversy has erupted as photos and videos have gone viral showing one of the accused with North Howrah MLA Gautam Chowdhury of the TMC.

Despite the attackers being clearly visible in CCTV footage, the Golabari police have failed to arrest them.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested three accomplices of the two accused and are interrogating them.

“In connection with the murder case, three people have been arrested,” said a police officer.

The police also arrested six others in a second case filed in connection with the incident. This case relates to an attack on a journalist by locals who also set fire to the assailants’ motorcycle soon after the murder.
It was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 117 (2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 324(4) (whoever commits mischief), and 351(2)/3(5).

According to CCTV footage of the Howrah shootout, many people were standing on the street, and the two assailants were hiding in plain sight among the crowd. Suddenly, one of them pulled out a gun and shot Soufik Khan from behind. As he collapsed, the other assailant also opened fire.

“It is shocking how Soufik Khan was shot dead in the middle of the street despite the presence of bystanders, and the attackers have since vanished. It shows a total failure of law and order in Howrah,” said a resident of Pilkhana.

The murder has sparked concerns about public safety in the area.

