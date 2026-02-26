Howrah shooting: main suspects at large 24 hours after chilling murder; 9 arrested

Soufik Khan, 27, was shot at point-blank range on a busy street on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

Even after 24 hours, the main accused in the murder of a real estate developer in the Pilkhana area of Golabari, Howrah, remains at large. A controversy has erupted as photos and videos have gone viral showing one of the accused with North Howrah MLA Gautam Chowdhury of the TMC.

Rohit Hossain and Harun Khan allegedly shot Soufik Khan, 27, at point-blank range on a busy street on Wednesday.

Despite the attackers being clearly visible in CCTV footage, the Golabari police have failed to arrest them.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three accomplices of the two accused and are interrogating them.

“In connection with the murder case, three people have been arrested,” said a police officer.