Howrah murder: Brother of Jharkhand actor’s husband held: Police

The Howrah police on Friday made a second arrest in connection with the alleged murder of Riya Kumari, a Jharkhand actor. Police identified the arrested as Sandeep Kumar, brother of the victim’s husband, Prakash Kumar.

Sandeep, who is in his 30s, was produced before a lower court in Howrah district on Friday, with the public prosecutor demanding police custody for him.

Riya was shot dead on Wednesday during an alleged highway robbery bid in Howrah district. Prakash Kumar, who is a film producer, was arrested on Thursday after Riya’s family members filed a complaint against him and two of his

brothers.

Kumar was also named in the FIR that was filed on the basis of a complaint by the actor’s younger brother, Ajay Rana, at the Bagnan police station. Howrah Superintendent of Police Swati Bhangalia said Prakash has changed his statement several times.

According to the police, Prakash’s first wife is also named in the FIR. The police are also investigating her role in the matter and a team from West Bengal has left for Ranchi.

Riya Kumari ‘s brother has now claimed that Prakash has a debt of nearly Rs 30 lakh rupees. The claim would be verified, police said.

Both the accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (giving false information), 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and various sections of the Arms Act, police said.

The husband had initially claimed that three men attacked him and tried to rob his belongings When his wife tried to intervene, they shot her and fled, he had initially told the police.

