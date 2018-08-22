Howrah Police raids dance bar, rescues 28 girls; 4 held

A raid was conducted at the bar-cum-restaurant by Golabari police personnel at around 9.25 pm. (Representational) A raid was conducted at the bar-cum-restaurant by Golabari police personnel at around 9.25 pm. (Representational)

Howrah police on Monday raided a dance bar, arrested four persons and rescued 28 girls who were allegedly exploited, sources said.

A raid was conducted at the bar-cum-restaurant by Golabari police personnel at around 9.25 pm and continued for four hours, a police officer said.

“‘A bar-cum-restaurant in Howrah district was raided and four persons were arrested while 28 girls were rescued who were victims of physical exploitation,” said the police officer.

Police sources said the accused were identified as Kamal Lama (48) of Kasba and Riki Sonkar (28) of Golabari, Md Faisal (18) of Bowbazar and Dilip Kumar Yadav (33) of Golabari.

“They also used to recruit young women from different parts of India and were connected to three bars,” added the officer.

A case has been lodged under sections 370 (exploitation), 370A (exploitation of a trafficked person) and 120B (criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under sections of the Central Excise Act and the West Bengal Excise Foreign Liquor Rules, said police.

