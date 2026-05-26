Half-clad, handcuffed accused paraded through Howrah streets; videos go viral

In a crackdown that has sparked debate over policing methods, the Howrah police Monday publicly paraded a former Trinamool Congress leader accused in post-poll violence, a dismissed Home Guard arrested for extortion, and a local alleged gangster through the city streets.

Shibpur TMC leader Shamim Ahmed alias Borey, former Home Guard Shahin Molla alias Sunny, and gangster Akash Singh alias Don were marched through their neighbourhood in handcuffs, with some of them tied with ropes and dressed only in undershirts and boxer shorts, in what officials said was part of crime scene reconstruction and a warning to criminals.

However, the action has also raised questions about policing standards and due process, even as many local residents shared the videos widely on social media and expressed their support.

Shahin Molla, a temporary Home Guard posted in Sankrail, was arrested on May 23 on extortion charges after he allegedly used his position to intimidate residents and collect money illegally. The police said he was later dismissed from service.

On Monday, after being produced before a local court, Molla was remanded in police custody for four days. A joint team of the local police and central forces then took him through several streets in Sankrail, with a rope tied around his waist. He continued to deny the allegations during the parade.

In a separate action, Ahmed was paraded through the Shibpur area along G T Road and adjoining localities. Borey, who was arrested in Mumbai last week and brought back on transit remand, has been accused of involvement in post-poll violence incidents, including bombing and firing in the Chowra Bustee area.

The police also claimed that he misused political influence to run illegal construction and extortion networks. A Howrah court remanded him to police custody for eight days. His wife, Samima Banu, is a former councillor of the Trinamool Congress.

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The third accused, Singh, described by the police as a habitual offender with over 20 cases against him, was also taken through North Howrah areas during what officers said was a crime scene reconstruction exercise linked to multiple offences, including alleged firing at police personnel in the past. He was arrested earlier this month.

“I don’t know why I am being paraded like this. The police told me I will be paraded on the way to the police station,” he told reporters.

Police sources said the three accused were paraded in public to “send a stern warning to criminals”. “Videos were captured during reconstruction of crime scenes,” a senior officer of the Howrah Police Commissionerate said.

Ranjit Sur, general secretary of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights, told The Indian Express that they will file a complaint with the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, seeking its intervention in the case and demanding action against the policemen.

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“After the Park Circus incident, the CM played an aggressive role and gave a free hand to the police, in response to which a few incidents have taken place. This is a violation of human rights,” Ranjit Sur, a prominent human rights activist and the Association’s general secretary, said.

Sur was referring to the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks last week, which came a day after protests at Kolkata’s Park Circus turned violent.

Adhikari issued a strong warning to demonstrators, saying that just as “stone-pelting was brought to an end in Jammu and Kashmir, it will soon be completely eradicated in West Bengal as well”.

“They were accused and not even convicted. Even in the case of convicts, they are lawfully punished for their actions. We are submitting a complaint with the Human Rights Commission in this regard, seeking their intervention.”