Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat: Tickets flying off shelf; ‘kosha mangso’, fish fillet on menu By Ananya Sengupta

The train, the seventh such train so far, has a fare of Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car (CC) between Howrah and NJP.

Vande Bharat Express train stands parked at Howrah railway station ahead of its flagging off ceremony, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

With sparkling red reclining seats offering a 180-degree rotation, the Executive Class tickets of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, were sold out within hours after the bookings opened.

In fact, the Executive Class (EC) seats seem to have caught the fancy of the passengers, with a waitlist already prepared for January 1, the first day of the train’s commercial run.

Only 37 EC tickets are available for January 2, while 46 are available for the next day.

For AC Chair Car, 367 seats out of a total of 903 are available for January 1, according to the IRCTC website.

Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny

A total of 69 seats are there in Executive Chair Car, while 903 are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking.

The train, the seventh such train so far, has a fare of Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car (CC) between Howrah and NJP. The Executive Chair Car ticket fare between the same destinations is Rs 2,825. The train will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

“The train is already a hit. The tickets are flying off the shelf and we are very happy about it,” IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija told PTI.

She said the IRCTC has specially designed a menu, keeping the flavours of Bengal in mind.

The menu for the train includes puri (luchi) and chana, kosha mangsho (dry mutton or chicken), fish fillet and fish curry, sandesh, rosogolla and mishti doi (sweet curd).

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:04 IST
Yearender 2022: A look back at celebrities who opened up about their health battles

