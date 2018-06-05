Howrah mishap: Forensic team examines Ferrari

Police sources said the team took photographs and collected parts of the vehicle that got damaged in the accident. (Representational Image) Police sources said the team took photographs and collected parts of the vehicle that got damaged in the accident. (Representational Image) A forensic team of West Bengal Police on Monday examined the Ferrari that hit a divider on NH-6 near Domjur in Howrah a day before, killing a businessman. Police sources said the team took photographs and collected parts of the vehicle that got damaged in the accident.

The investigation officials said that while some devices in the car may have been damaged, there are a few from which information could be gathered. “The car was being driven at a speed of above 100 km/h. We are trying to retrieve data from a few devices (in the car) and these are being sent to laboratory. We will get in touch with the authorities of Ferrari soon,” one of the forensic team members told reporters.

