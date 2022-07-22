Howrah hooch death toll 9, prime accused held

The death toll in the Howrah hooch tragedy rose to nine on Thursday with the death of two more persons. The death toll is likely to increase as at least over a dozen people are admitted in hospitals and the condition of several of them are said to be critical, officials said.

The prime accused in the case, Pratap Karmakar, who ran a hooch joint at Gajanan Basti under Mali Panchghara police station of Howrah, was arrested late Wednesday night. He was sent to police custody for 11 days by a court on Thursday.

” So far, nine persons have died from drinking spurious liquor. The accused has been arrested and sent to 11-day police custody,” Commissioner of Police (Howrah) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar Burma, Anil Chaurasia, Ranjit Gupta, Lakshman Shau, Tribhuban Pandit, Sukumar Chowdhury, Prakash Mitra, Biskut Roy, and Rajeshwar Roy. The accused was booked under IPC sections 272 (adulterating food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 304 (causing death by negligence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 46AA (penalty for unlawful manufacture of spirit or transport etc.)

A BJP delegation met the victims’ families today. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar accused the TMC government of trying to suppress the matter. “The state government is trying to suppress the matter. On each bottle TMC takes 1 to 1.5 rupees,” said Majumdar.