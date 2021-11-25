Kolkata municipal election on December 19, HC to decide on simultaneous polls in Howrah

Amid uncertainty over holding of the Howrah civic polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal on Thursday notified dates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election. As per the notification, Kolkata civic polls will be held on December 19. The last date for filing of nominations is December 1 and counting will begin on December 22.

Earlier, the SEC decided to hold election in Howrah and Kolkata Municipal Corporation on December 19. However, electoral exercise on the other side of the Ganges in Howrah appears to be in deep water after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar returned the Bill for excluding areas of erstwhile Bally municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation to the state government for reconsideration.

BJP leader Pratap Banerjee had filed a public interest litigation in Calcutta High Court on behalf of the party arguing in favour of holding all the civic polls in a single phase. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said it will hear the matter on November 29.

But after today’s notification, the BJP again mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and it will likely be heard in the second half of the day.