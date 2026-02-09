How Mamata govt is offsetting spending hike in cash transfer schemes for women

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya speaks during the State Budget 2026-27 session in the Assembly, Kolkata, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

While the TMC government in West Bengal spent more than the budgetary allocation for its flagship women-centric direct cash benefit schemes, such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and Rupashree, it substantially reduced spending in several social welfare and educational schemes.

The interim Budget document, presented in the Assembly by Minister of State (Finance) Chandrima Bhattacharya last Thursday, showed increased spending for women and girls-centric direct cash benefit schemes.

For example, in last year’s budget (2025-26), the government has allocated Rs 816.31 crore for the Kanyashree scheme. However, it ended up spending Rs 1058.08 crore, as shown in the revised estimate for 2025-26.

Under the Kanyashree scheme, an annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000 or a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 is given to girls between 13 and 18 years old belonging to the economically backward classes.