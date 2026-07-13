How Kolkata’s iconic heritage trams will be revived beyond the city

For decades, the rhythmic clanging and old-world charm of the tram has been synonymous with Kolkata. As services shrank to irregular runs on just two operational routes—Shyambazar to Esplanade (Route No. 5) and Gariahat to Esplanade via Mullick Bazar (Route No. 25)—in recent years, many feared the city’s iconic mode of transport had reached the end of its track. Now, the new West Bengal government is planning to revive the heritage network to its former glory with air conditioned, technologically advanced coaches, new routes and an eye for tourism.

The government has asked Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to map out a restoration plan for nearly 70 former tram routes across the city within 29 days. The plan proposes an extension of tram services beyond traditional corridors to modern hubs like Salt Lake and New Town in phases.

Among the priority proposals is restoring the historic Esplanade-Khidirpur route through the green pastures of the Maidan, once popular among residents and tourists alike. The Transport Department is planning to create a heritage corridor linking two of Bengal’s most visited temples, Kalighat and Dakshineswar to boost religious tourism.

Also Read | While on its way bidding farewell to city, Kolkata trams relive their legacy at Durga puja pandals

Transport Minister Arjun Singh said the revival would not simply restore the old network but revive it.”We want to bring back trams, the eco-friendly transport, to the streets of Kolkata. The RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) has been asked to review all tram routes in Kolkata and submit a report swiftly,” he said.

Modeled after the “mini metro” systems of Paris and Australia, the government is looking into importing new-generation lightweight, energy-efficient rolling stock. To eliminate previous concerns regarding traffic congestion, the new trams will no longer run down the middle of the road but will operate smoothly along the left side. If everything goes according to schedule, one is expected to be able to go pandal-hopping in a brand-new AC tram this very Durga Puja season.

“In the first phase, the city’s tram routes will be renovated and operationalized. Additionally, there is a proposal to modernize the trams and transform them into ‘mini metros’ on the lines of Australia and Paris. RITES will provide their advice and a blueprint for this plan,” Singh added.

The move has pinned fresh hope for tram lovers across the city.

Story continues below this ad

“We welcome this initiative of the state government. The previous government had planned to phase out this eco-friendly vehicle. If the new government takes the initiative to bring this vehicle back to the streets for the sake of the city’s health, we are ready to extend all kinds of help,” said Debasish Bhattacharya, president of the Kolkata Tram Users Association.

The government is also considering approaching UNESCO to secure international heritage recognition for Kolkata’s tram network, the only surviving tram network in India.

The blueprint for this massive transport overhaul was announced on the sideline of an interaction on ‘Vision for New Transportation System in West Bengal’, organized by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at The Park Hotel, where industry leaders and top administration officials will brainstorm a comprehensive modernization plan. MCCI senior vice president Munish Jhajharia and logistics council chairman Lavesh Poddar welcomed the transport upgrades, emphasizing that an efficient, multi-modal transit system acts as a direct economic multiplier for the state’s expanding industry.