Back after 15 years: How Kolkata Metro’s new QR return tickets are slashing wait times

The return ticket system was a staple of the Kolkata Metro until 2011, when it was suspended following the phase-out of the old magnetic strip paper tickets. (File Photo)

To promote commuter convenience, the Kolkata Metro has reintroduced the same-day return ticket facility. The facility, which had been defunct since 2011, was relaunched by Kolkata Metro General Manager Subhransu Sekhar Mishra on an experimental basis Friday.

While the Metro has long pushed for smartcard usage, this move directly addresses a persistent demand from daily commuters who prefer single-day options.

Unlike the standard plastic tokens, which remain restricted to single journeys, return tickets are issued as paper QR codes. The return journey must be completed on the same calendar date printed on the ticket. The facility is active across the entire network, including the North-South, East-West, and newly operational stretches.