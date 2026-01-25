Back after 15 years: How Kolkata Metro’s new QR return tickets are slashing wait times

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To promote commuter convenience, the Kolkata Metro has reintroduced the same-day return ticket facility. The facility, which had been defunct since 2011, was relaunched by Kolkata Metro General Manager Subhransu Sekhar Mishra on an experimental basis Friday.
While the Metro has long pushed for smartcard usage, this move directly addresses a persistent demand from daily commuters who prefer single-day options.
Unlike the standard plastic tokens, which remain restricted to single journeys, return tickets are issued as paper QR codes. The return journey must be completed on the same calendar date printed on the ticket. The facility is active across the entire network, including the North-South, East-West, and newly operational stretches.
Efficiency and congestion control
The primary goal of the reintroduction is to de-clog booking counters, particularly during peak office hours.
“Passengers availing this facility will not have to purchase tickets from booking counters once again when they are trying to embark on the return journey. This will help save time and enhance mobility across corridors,” said S S Kannan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kolkata Metro.
How to use the return ticket facility
To take advantage of this new feature, simply head to any Metro booking counter and request a ‘Same-Day Return Ticket’. Instead of the usual plastic token, you will receive a paper ticket featuring a QR code. This single piece of paper covers both your onward and return journeys. During your first trip, scan the QR code at an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate to enter and exit. For your return journey, use the same paper ticket at the gates. The ticket is only valid for the calendar date printed on it, so keep it crisp and safe in your pocket. If it’s too crumpled to scan, you might find yourself heading back to the counter.
Guidelines for commuters
Metro officials have issued a cautionary note regarding the handling of these new paper tickets. To ensure a smooth journey, passengers should keep the following in mind, they said.
Ticket preservation: Passengers must keep their QR-coded paper tickets secure for the duration of the day.
Mandatory swiping: Even if the fare is prepaid, the ticket must be scanned at the AFC gates to validate the return leg. Failure to swipe will result in denied entry.
The return ticket system was a staple of the Kolkata Metro until 2011, when it was suspended following the phase-out of the old magnetic strip paper tickets. For over a decade, passengers were forced to either maintain a smartcard or stand in line twice a day to book their tickets.
