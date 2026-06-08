A blade, a bucket, and a diary: How 2 Bengal schoolgirls plotted the murder of a 7-year-old to escape their hostel days

A bone-chilling tragedy has unfolded in West Bengal’s Nadia district, where a dark plot allegedly hatched by two minor schoolgirls cut short the life of a seven-year-old Class I child. What initially appeared to be a mysterious tragedy inside a school hostel quickly transformed into a shocking investigation of a cold, calculated murder that has left both the police and the local community stunned.
The summer vacation had just ended. On Friday afternoon, the father of the Class 1 student dropped her off at her school hostel.
“I just dropped her off on Friday after the vacation,” her devastated father would later recount. “I cannot understand what could have happened within just a few hours.”
Early Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after she was dropped off, commotion broke out across the hostel campus. The hostel warden claimed to have found the little girl lying completely unconscious on the bathroom floor.
The child was rushed to a district hospital, but the doctors on duty declared her dead on arrival. From the very beginning, the victim’s family refused to believe it was an accident. They alleged murder and demanded immediate justice.
As the police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, investigators under Superintendent of Police (SP) Y Raghuvanshi began reviewing the school’s security arrangements, questioning the warden, and digging into the timeline of that fateful night.
Within 24 hours, the police uncovered a diary belonging to two slightly older but also minor students at the school. Its pages revealed a dark, boiling resentment toward the strict confines of hostel life. The students allegedly felt ‘suffocated’. They were banned from using mobile phones, and the school rules permitted them only a single, five-minute phone call to their families per week. Seeking a desperate escape to what they envisioned as the “colourful world outside,” a plot began to take shape in their minds.
Chilling entries
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The diary was filled with chilling entries mapping out their intent. Sources said one of the lines read: “Let’s see how anyone stays in this hostel. If I have to commit a murder for that, I will…”
Late Friday night, the plot turned into reality. The two minor girls woke up and targeted the victim, choosing her because she was ‘young, quiet, and fragile’. Under the pretext of helping the Class 1 student use the washroom in the dark, they led her into the toilet.
The initial investigation reveals that the two girls filled a bucket with water and allegedly forcibly submerged the seven-year-old’s face, holding her under until she stopped struggling.
As per the police, a tiny blade unscrewed from a plastic pencil sharpener was also used to slash the little girl’s hand.
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“They wanted to do something to get released from the hostel,” SP Raghuvanshi stated. “They believed doing this would achieve that.”
Before heading to court, the police brought the two accused minor students back to the school bathroom to reconstruct the sequence of the crime.
Armed with the seized diary, the sharpener blade, and the timeline, the police officially produced the two minors before the juvenile court on Monday.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More