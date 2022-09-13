House: TMC to bring motion against agencies’ ‘misuse’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced to bring a motion in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly session condemning the alleged misuse of Central agencies for political vendetta in the recent past.

Party chief whip Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “The Central government is using agencies against all political parties. This is unacceptable and is against the federal structure of the country. So, we are bringing a motion in the state Assembly condemning this misuse of central agencies.”

A senior Trinamool leader said that the presence of all party MLAs will be made mandatory on the day the motion will be brought in the Assembly.

BJP Legislative Party chief whip Manoj Tigga said, “We are holding Nabanna Abhiyan (secretariat march) on September 13. A meeting will be held after that on behalf of the legislative party and it will be decided whether the party MLAs will participate in that discussion or not.”