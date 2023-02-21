House passes motion against bids to divide state

THE STATE Assembly on Monday passed a motion against attempts to divide West Bengal which the prime Opposition BJP dubbed as a political stunt. The motion was tabled by TMC MLA Satyajit Barman in the afternoon under rule 185, saying that certain forces are trying to divide the state and harm the culture and heritage of West Bengal.

Speaking in the House, state minister Firhad Hakim said, “Let me tell this House that we will lay down our lives but never allow the division of West Bengal.”

BJP’s Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, however, demanded that a referendum on the statehood issue be held in north Bengal with people giving their mandate on whether they would want to be a part of the state. However, the BJP neither supported nor opposed the motion. It said that the content of the motion is unclear. “This motion is nothing but a political stunt which has been done ahead of panchayat polls,” said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Over the last few years, several BJP MLAs, including Alipurduar MP John Barla, have demanded that north Bengal be made a separate state or a Union territory be carved out of that region. The TMC on number of occasions said that party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not allow a division of West Bengal.

Earlier this month, the ruling party asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the separate statehood issue and asked it to “stop manipulating people of north Bengal for votes.”