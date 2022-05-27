Hours after Bengali actor Bidisha’s death, her model friend found dead in Kolkata

Hours after Bengali TV actor and model Bidisha De Majumdar (21) was found dead in Kolkata, another model was found dead in the city on Friday. This is the third case from the state in the last one month in which a model-actor has been found dead.

“Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her residence in Kolkata’s Patuli area,” said an official. Manjusha was very close to Bidisha whose body was found on Wednesday. Her family has claimed that Manjusha was mentally affected by her friend’s death. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

“She was extremely upset after hearing about Bidisha’s death. She was upset to an extent that she would say Bidisha is now at a better place,” said Basanti Neogi, Manjusha’s mother.

Bidisha De Majumdar, a popular face in bridal make-up photoshoots, was found dead in her rented flat at Nagerbazar locality on Wednesday. She had left her house at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas on Sunday and had on Tuesday spoken to her family for the last time.

“I saw Manjusha’s body when I opened her door. She was very depressed after Bidisha’s death and would only talk about her,” said Minti De, Manjusha’s maternal aunt.

On May 15, Pallavi Dey, who played the female lead in the TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was also found dead, with investigators claiming that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. Her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty was later arrested by the Kolkata police on the basis of a complaint lodged by her family. Pallavi’s family accused Chakraborty of murder and extortion. They had alleged that she used to pay for his lavish lifestyle.