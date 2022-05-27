scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Hours after Bengali actor Bidisha’s death, her model friend found dead in Kolkata

Manjusha Neogi’s family said she was mentally affected by Bidisha De Majumdar’s passing. This is the third case in West Bengal over the last one month in which a model-actor has been found dead.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 27, 2022 2:40:25 pm
West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsBidisha De Majumdar was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Hours after Bengali TV actor and model Bidisha De Majumdar (21) was found dead in Kolkata, another model was found dead in the city on Friday. This is the third case from the state in the last one month in which a model-actor has been found dead.

“Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her residence in Kolkata’s Patuli area,” said an official. Manjusha was very close to Bidisha whose body was found on Wednesday. Her family has claimed that Manjusha was mentally affected by her friend’s death. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

“She was extremely upset after hearing about Bidisha’s death. She was upset to an extent that she would say Bidisha is now at a better place,” said Basanti Neogi, Manjusha’s mother.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bidisha De Majumdar, a popular face in bridal make-up photoshoots, was found dead in her rented flat at Nagerbazar locality on Wednesday. She had left her house at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas on Sunday and had on Tuesday spoken to her family for the last time.

Best of Express Premium

NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?Premium
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?
More Premium Stories >>

“I saw Manjusha’s body when I opened her door. She was very depressed after Bidisha’s death and would only talk about her,” said Minti De, Manjusha’s maternal aunt.

More from Kolkata

On May 15, Pallavi Dey, who played the female lead in the TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was also found dead, with investigators claiming that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. Her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty was later arrested by the Kolkata police on the basis of a complaint lodged by her family. Pallavi’s family accused Chakraborty of murder and extortion. They had alleged that she used to pay for his lavish lifestyle.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement