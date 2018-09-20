Hostel row: Presidency students march to Raj Bhawan

A six-member delegation was allowed to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is also chancellor of the university. A six-member delegation was allowed to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is also chancellor of the university.

Around 60 students of Presidency University marched to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday protesting the delay in renovations of their Hindu Hostel. There were accompanied by around 450 students from other colleges of the city. The students had refused to shift to a temporary accommodation in New Town, which is 18 km from the university’s College Street campus, and instead have been living on campus corridors for the past 45 days.

Students from Jadavpur University and other colleges also took part in the march to express their solidarity. The march was taken out from College Street to Raj Bhawan and was stopped at Rani Rashmani Avenue. A six-member delegation was allowed to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is also chancellor of the university. As the Governor was not available, the students submitted their deputation to his secretary.

“We have submitted the deputation to the Governor’s secretary. We have only one demand; that renovation of Hindu Hostel be completed immediately and the protesting students be relocated. We are likely to receive a response from the Governor by tomorrow,” said Ayan Chakraborty, one of the protesting students.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App