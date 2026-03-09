Hooliganism in Bengal similar to Bihar under RJD: Samrat Choudhary at Parivartan Yatra

Launching a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said the ongoing “hooliganism” in West Bengal is similar to the one under the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dispensation in the neighbouring state and that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi, Bihar started moving towards development.

Flagging off BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Mal Assembly constituency in North Bengal, Choudhary said, “India was once called sone ki chidiya (golden bird) and Kolkata was its capital. For 33 years, the Left government looted Bengal and now it’s Mamata didi. Infiltration is changing the state demography. For the development of Gorkhas, the adivasis, the Bengali community, change is important and that can only happen if BJP comes to power.”

Speaking about the condition of the tea gardens, Choudhary said, “Look at the people of Darjeeling, Terrai, Dooars…they wonder how the tea gardens can be saved. But the Mamata government does not bother. She only wants to loot people. She is only concerned about the development of the madrasas. If BJP comes to power, there will be employment. Didi has no concern for the labourers.”

Talking about women’s safety, Coudhary said, “No one worries about the safety of women. Yesterday Mamataji insulted the President of India. We have to fight back. We are worried about the law and order in Bengal.”

Hitting out at the CM over the SIR issue, he said, “ Before Bengal, SIR was carried out in Bihar where close to 80 lakh names were removed out of which 22 lakh were infiltrators.”

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur flagged off the Yatra from Naihati constituency.

Mamata, “Quaid-e-Azam of mafias, jihadis and infiltrators”: Anurag Thakur

Hitting out at Banerjee over infiltration, Thakur said, “Mamata Banerjee is not functioning as a Chief Minister but as the “Quaid-e-Azam of mafias, jihadis and infiltrators because they serve as TMC vote bank.”

Thakur said that whenever central agencies visit the state to investigate criminal cases, they seem to fear the CM more than the criminals.

“Sometimes Banerjee takes to the streets and sometimes she snatches away documents and laptops to hide corruption. The CM should have fought against corruption but she fights to save the corrupt.”

Hitting out at the TMC government over border fencing, he said, “We had given money to seal the borders of West Bengal and asked for land but they did not allow the fencing.”

Speaking about development, he said, “The Centre has allotted a lot for Bengal’s infrastructure, Kolkata Metro and other railway projects. We will also implement the 7th Pay Commission for the government employees.”

“TMC had come to power with the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’. However, ‘Maa’ has been captured by Mamata, ‘Maati’ has been consumed by mafias, and ‘Manush’ has been swallowed by money power.”

The Parivartan Yatra will culminate on March 14th after a rally by PM Modi at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.