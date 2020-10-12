Hooghly residents protest, demand resumption of local train services

Local train services for general passengers have been closed ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the rise of coronavirus cases.

A protest by a group of commuters demanding resumption of local train services in West Bengal’s Hooghly district turned violent on Sunday. The protest was reported mainly in areas near Khanyan and Pandua stations. Local passengers showed red flags and blocked railway tracks of Hooghly station demanding early resumption of train services.

The protesters also tried to disrupt special train services, which were being run for railway staff. Local train services for general passengers have been closed ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the rise of coronavirus cases.

“All modes of transport are running, everything has opened, people are going to offices and only we are not being able to go to work for so many months because there are no trains running. The government must resume train services completely,” said Moumita Dey, who supplies sarees to big shops in Kolkata.

Later, the protest was withdrawn following intervention of railway officials. Directives over resumption of services would come with a set of standard operating procedures. Officials agreed that the implementation of the SOPs will be a challenge in local trains in Bengal, said a railway staff on condition of anonymity.

