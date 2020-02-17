Hooghly pool car accident: Drivers will be given special training to curb accidents, says Firhad Hakim

State minister Firhad Hakim, who is also Kolkata Mayor, said that these drivers had a tendency to flout traffic rules which needed to be checked. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File) State minister Firhad Hakim, who is also Kolkata Mayor, said that these drivers had a tendency to flout traffic rules which needed to be checked. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said pool car drivers would be given special training to reduce the number of accidents.

The comments came days after a pool car accident in Hooghly district left 15 school children injured.

“Every day, we get to hear about pool car accidents. Yesterday (Saturday), four school children were killed in Punjab after a pool car caught fire. So the state transport department has to think seriously regarding the pool car related accidents. I would request State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari to think about this and do not issue licences to such pool car drivers without giving them proper training,” Hakim told reporters.

The state minister, who is also Kolkata Mayor, said that these drivers had a tendency to flout traffic rules which needed to be checked.

“Traffic police will have to strongly take action if someone violates traffic rules. But I feel these drivers need to take training on how to be patient,” he added.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday visited the two children at the SSKM Hospital here and and wished their speedy recovery.

He said the state government will soon ask schools to see to it that pool cars have the necessary fitness documents.

