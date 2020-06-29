Honorary health workers to get financial incentives, says Mamata Banerjee

“These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits,” the CM said. “These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a financial package for trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) in urban areas of the state.

“As part of our continued efforts to make primary healthcare in urban areas more robust, I, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, am pleased to introduce a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers providing services in urban areas,” Banerjee tweeted.

The chief minister added, “These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020.”

