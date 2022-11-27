scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives auto to survive

Arindam Ghoshal from West Bengal represented India in the 2010 Homeless World Cup held in Brazil. An injury in 2012 curtailed his hopes of making it big on the football field

Updated: November 27, 2022 1:56:24 pm

A goalkeeper who played for India in a football World Cup now drives an autorickshaw to make ends meet. Hard to believe isn’t it? Well, we are talking about Arindam Ghoshal, 30, from West Bengal, who represented India in the 2010 Homeless World Cup held in Brazil.

The Indian national team football player who played the World Cup in Brazil is now an auto driver. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Ghoshal, who was the only one from Bengal in the Indian team, received a reception back home and even shared a stage with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri. The man from Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district tears up when he remembers those golden days. Twelve years on, all those memories feel like a dream for Ghoshal as he has to face financial hardships even after representing the country.

Twelve years on, all those memories feel like a dream for Ghoshal as he has to face financial hardships even after representing the country.(Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“Even after playing for the Indian team, I did not get any job. With the help of Rathin Ghosh, the MLA from Madhyamgram and the current food minister, I started driving an auto then. From then on, I drove the auto in the morning and practised football in the afternoon whenever I got time.”

From then on, I drove the auto in the morning and practised football in the afternoon whenever I got time.” (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

“In this country, there must be thousands of players like me who quit the game due to scarcity. I have seen the quality of infrastructure foreign players have. We have nothing, not even food,” says Ghoshal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot
When Arindam Ghoshal did not get a job even after playing for Team India, he started driving an auto. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Ghoshal’s dream of making it big as a footballer was quashed by a leg injury he suffered while playing, in 2012. His right ankle was broken into three pieces and he had to undergo an operation. He was unable to walk for eight long months. Even though he returned to the field, he had lost his morale.

Ghoshal’s right ankle was broken into three pieces and he had to undergo an operation. He was unable to walk for eight long months. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“After getting injured, I felt I would not play football again. I gave my Indian team jerseys and boots to others. Now I only have the visa papers and the certificate from Brazil,” says Ghoshal, who also played for teams like East Bengal juniors, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Rajasthan.

Ghoshal, who was the only one from Bengal in the Indian team, received a reception back home and even shared a stage with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

These days, Ghoshal plays local football matches for additional income. It is not only for money that he plays football, Ghoshal says. Football is his love, his inspiration to live and fight hardships.

Advertisement
These days, Ghoshal plays local football matches for additional income. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Homeless World Cup is an annual football tournament organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, which advocates the end of homelessness through sport. Mexico are the defending champions and the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 11 titles.

close