Homeless Kolkata woman rebuked by Minister Agnimitra Paul gets accommodation, job

Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul with the homeless woman in the viral video. (Express Photo)

The Bengal administration has provided accommodation to the homeless woman and her family from the viral Kolkata pavement video.

Bengal Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul, who had admonished the woman for boiling milk on the pavement, told media persons on Friday that besides accommodation, the government also arranged a job for Devi as a cleaner at a restaurant.

According to Paul, the accommodation was arranged based on the family’s location preference.

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A senior BJP leader said that three days of food and temporary accommodation were first arranged for Devi and her family after they met with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at his Janatar Darbar program on August 25. They then started searching for permanent accommodation for the family according to their location choice.