The Bengal administration has provided accommodation to the homeless woman and her family from the viral Kolkata pavement video.
Bengal Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul, who had admonished the woman for boiling milk on the pavement, told media persons on Friday that besides accommodation, the government also arranged a job for Devi as a cleaner at a restaurant.
According to Paul, the accommodation was arranged based on the family’s location preference.
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A senior BJP leader said that three days of food and temporary accommodation were first arranged for Devi and her family after they met with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at his Janatar Darbar program on August 25. They then started searching for permanent accommodation for the family according to their location choice.
CM Adhikari claimed after the meeting that Devi told him they have faith in the present administration.
Earlier this month, a video went viral showing Paul reprimanding the woman for boiling milk on the pavement for her grandchildren. The minister also directed her department’s officers and the police to clean up the spot.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh criticized Paul for her actions and subsequently met with the family.
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Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the BJP government over the controversy, stating, “A mother is boiling milk for her child; she does not have a place to stay. Make arrangements for people to stay.”
She further said, “Does it not hurt you (the BJP) to throw the milk? Remember, a mother’s curse is big… I am willing to take responsibility for this family and the education of the children.”
Despite facing criticism, Paul defended her action, stating that the people had voted for a clean city that would attract investors.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More