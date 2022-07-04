scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Homeguard among 6 held for ‘posing as Maoists; extortion’

Police identified the accused as Bahadur Mandi alias Basu, a homeguard posted at Jamboni Police station, Sankar Mandal, Bablu Duley, Mahendra Hansda alias Thopo Babulal Soren alias Lulu and Malay Karmakar.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 4, 2022 3:30:02 am
West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsA trap was laid by Additional SP (Operation) Jhargram, SDPO Belpahari and a team from Binpur police station and the suspects were nabbed red-handed. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

THE LOCAL police in Jhargram on Sunday said they arrested six persons, including a homeguard, for “impersonating Maoists” and circulating “fake posters.”

“Six members of a gang impersonating Maoists have been arrested in connection with putting up fake posters in several parts of Jhargram and Bankura during March and April,” said an officer.

According to police, the accused persons have admitted to their involvement putting up fake posters and sending “prank letters” to other persons to create panic so that they can carry out extortion in the area. This gang also played a key role in calling a ‘bandh’ in Junglemahal area on April 8.

