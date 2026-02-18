‘I’m here not as Home Minister but as a devoted follower of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’: Amit Shah attends ISKCON event in Mayapur

Shah said that he was deeply moved to see the spiritual centre developed in Mayapur and added that it will become a major hub for global welfare in the future. (File Photo)

Praising ISKCON’s work, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said its greatest contribution has been spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita across the world.

Taking part in the 152nd birth anniversary of Saraswati Thakur Maharaj at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Mayapur in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Shah said that he was attending the event not as the country’s Home Minister but as a “devoted follower of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu”.

“Earlier, several plans were made for me to visit Mayapur, but they could not materialise. Perhaps it was the will of Mahaprabhu. Today, I have the privilege to visit this sacred place where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu performed his divine pastimes. Today is also the 152nd birth anniversary of the revered Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Maharaj. Thus, it is truly a “Manikanchan Yog” — the place is sacred, the day is sacred, and we are blessed with the presence of revered saints,” Shah said.