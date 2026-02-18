Praising ISKCON’s work, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said its greatest contribution has been spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita across the world.
Taking part in the 152nd birth anniversary of Saraswati Thakur Maharaj at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Mayapur in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Shah said that he was attending the event not as the country’s Home Minister but as a “devoted follower of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu”.
“Earlier, several plans were made for me to visit Mayapur, but they could not materialise. Perhaps it was the will of Mahaprabhu. Today, I have the privilege to visit this sacred place where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu performed his divine pastimes. Today is also the 152nd birth anniversary of the revered Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Maharaj. Thus, it is truly a “Manikanchan Yog” — the place is sacred, the day is sacred, and we are blessed with the presence of revered saints,” Shah said.
“The Bhagavad Gita is available in every Indian language, and ISKCON has printed it… Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts the Bhagavad Gita to world leaders because it contains a message of global welfare.
I firmly believe that by 2047, we will build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and successfully carry the message of Sanatan Dharma to the world,” Shah added.
He also paid tribute to Bhaktisiddhanta Prabhupada and Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada, saying, “These two great personalities not only carried forward the Bhakti movement initiated by Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, but also connected it with modernity and paved the way for the spiritual upliftment of youth and people across the world.”
According to Shah, Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur freed religion from the shackles of superstitions and rigid customs. “He demonstrated that modernity is not the enemy of religion, but its ally… At one time, the printing press was considered improper for religious work. But he called it “Brihat Mridanga,” saying that while the sound of a mridanga drum reaches only a limited distance, books can carry the message of devotion across the world… He introduced a new spiritual vision and expanded the movement globally,” Shah said.
Shah said that he was deeply moved to see the spiritual centre developed in Mayapur and added that it will become a major hub for global welfare in the future.
Shah also praised the Matua community for playing an important role in social upliftment. “Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur united the society,” he added.
Shah, who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning to visit Mayapur, returned to New Delhi by evening.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More