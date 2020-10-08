Home Dept says Bengal Governor’s crime data wrong, he says govt ‘maligning’ his post

A Twitter spat between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government over crime data escalated on Wednesday. (File)

A Twitter spat between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government over crime data escalated on Wednesday.

Dhankhar said the Home Department was “maligning the Constitutional head by labelling his input (on the state crime rate) as “baseless, ill-founded and misguiding’” and urged transparency on the matter from the Mamata Banerjee government.

“The response @HomeBengal @MamataOfficial over factual input stunned me as Home Department engaged in untenably maligning the Constitutional head by labelling his input as ‘baseless, ill-founded and misguiding; totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures’,” he tweeted.

On the second consecutive day, he shared the data on crimes against woman “sourced from commissioners of various divisions in the state”.

A day after calling his input “baseless”, the Home Department, held by CM Banerjee, in detailed reply on Wednesday said the data shared by the Governor was not “authentic”. Authentic governmental crime statistics are those which are sent by a State Government to the Union Government for publication in the “Crime in India” report annually… All other interim, tentative and hurried secret reports given from one level to another level of officialdom are intermediate and often un- cross checked (hence ‘secret’) inputs,” read a tweet by the Home Department.

Dhankhar wrote a letter to Banerjee, claiming that the data was based on reports from Division Commissioners of Malda, Burdwan, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri and Presidency.

“For the month of August 2020, this data reflected 223 rapes and 639 kidnappings in the State — an alarming scenario for crimes against women,” he wrote, adding that he had shared the statistics to sensitise people.

“Unfortunately, these senior functionaries took no correctional course and also remained non-responsive. Their stance leaves much to be desired. I am sure you will bestow earnest and immediate attention on the issue and take proper effective action against those engaged in this horrendous act… I would urge you to focus greater attention at the alarming decline in law and order..” he tweeted. He termed the Home Department’s response a “cover up”.

Dhankhar doesn’t go beyond office limits: Supriyo

Throwing his weight behind Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday targeted CM Mamata Banerjee for not responding to queries of Dhankhar.

Speaking to mediapersons in Durgapur, Supriyo said, “If a Governor asks a chief minister a question then she must respond to it. One cannot ignore questions from the Governor who is the constitutional head of the state. Jagdeep Dhankhar is an eminent lawyer. He does not say anything beyond his power and constitutional limits.”

