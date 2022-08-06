Hold Tiranga yatra to mark 75 years of Independence, Nadda tells BJP MLAs

August 6, 2022 3:49:04 am
BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday urged the state BJP MLAs to take initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence by holding Tiranga yatra.
Nadda held an internal meeting with party MLAs in the state and asked them to reach out to families which made contributions to the country’s freedom struggle.
‘The meeting was held on how to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. Emphasis was laid on holding Tiranga yatra and instil a sense of patriotism among the people. It was also mentioned that there are families of freedom fighters who never got the recognition they deserved. We have been asked to reach out to such families and pay our respect to them on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” said Tigga.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU hostel
Wanted gangster nabbed with seven firearms
Haryana FDA busts spurious medicine factory at Barwala
1990 Agra violence: BJP MLA Babu Lal, 7 others acquitted
To ‘take over’ Shiv Sena, Shinde to travel across state
Gandhi Ashram revamp project: Residents complain of differential treatment in compensation disbursal
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
IIT Bombay offers minor reduction in fee, students to continue relay hunger strike
Relaxations to pay premium for transfer of collector land
SC approves CoA’s timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28
Delhi’s first women federation to come up at Najafgarh
Delhi govt plans to open premium liquor vends in posh areas