Hold Howrah, Kolkata civic polls on April 12: West Bengal to election panel

The state government will, in a letter, recommend to the state West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to hold civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah on April 12, sources in the government said.

It is likely to suggest elections to the rest of the municipalities on either April 26 or April 27, sources said.

It is usual for a state government to propose election dates, following which the state election commission finalises them. According to a senior government officer, the administration has decided to first conduct the polls to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Howrah Municipal Corporation.

“Primarily, it has been decided that the KMC and HMC elections will be held on April 12. The government will send its preferred dates for holding polls to the state election commission which will take the final decision in this regard,” said the officer.

The government has preferred to hold elections in over 100 other civic bodies either on April 26 or 27.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that elections to civic bodies under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency will be after Durga Puja instead of April-May.

